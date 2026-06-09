Above, Colette Ching

There is a leadership principle I have carried with me for three decades in this business: you don’t have to have all the answers. You just have to know which questions to ask and show up with purposeful intention every single day.

In times of uncertainty, and make no mistake, this is one of those times, people don’t look to leaders for perfect predictions. They look for steadiness. For clarity. For the kind of calm that says: we have been here before, and we know the way through. John Maxwell puts it plainly: “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” That is not about a crystal ball. It is about presence, conviction, and the willingness to lead before the path is perfectly clear.

Right now, the industry is navigating real headwinds. Economic uncertainty. AI is moving at the speed of light. Brokerages merging and buyouts are reshaping the landscape. There are ongoing media narratives that can unsettle even seasoned agents. And yet, after thirty years in this business, here is what I know to be true: people will always sell and buy. They do it for their reasons, and they do it in their season. That never changes. What changes is whether your leadership is ready to serve them when they do.

Growth mindset Is not optional

Jim Collins wrote in Good to Great that great organizations develop a Hedgehog clarity, knowing precisely what they can be best at, what they are most passionate about, and what drives their results.

In this market, that clarity starts with mindset. The leaders who will separate themselves are the ones who look at this environment and refuse to see only the obstacle. They see the opportunity within the opportunity.

A growth mindset in a difficult market means asking: where is the white space? Who is being underserved? What skill, relationship, or system can I build right now that positions us ahead of the next cycle?

Simon Sinek reminds us that “people don’t buy what you do; they buy why you do it.” Leaders with a genuine why, rooted in purpose rather than just production, are the ones agents trust, follow, and stay with when the market gets hard.

Purposeful intention means you do not drift through this season. You design it.

The 3 L’s: What the long game requires

Gary Keller, the executive chairman and the co-founder of Keller Williams, named them the 3 L’s in The Millionaire Real Estate Agent, and in today’s market, they are not just relevant, they are essential. Whether you are an agent building a book of business or a brokerage leader building an organization, these three fundamentals drive everything.

Leads. In a competitive market, you cannot afford to slow your lead generation. You need to double it. When markets tighten, the instinct is to pull back. The leaders and agents who win do the opposite. They invest more in prospecting, more in relationships, and more in their pipeline.

Listings. She who has the listings controls the market. This has always been true, and it is truer today than ever. Listings create leverage, visibility, and market authority. A brokerage culture that trains and prioritizes listings will weather any shift.

Leverage. You cannot scale what you cannot systemize, and you cannot systemize what you are doing entirely alone. Leverage means building the right team and finding the right environment to grow within. In an era of AI, consolidation, and rapid change, the leaders who build leverage will be the ones still standing and thriving five years from now.

The 3 C’s: a conversation model that changes everything

Here is what I have been coaching and teaching this past year, and it applies whether you are leading a brokerage, building a team, or sitting across from a single agent trying to find their footing.

Everything runs through a triangle I call the 3 C’s: Connection, Conversation, and Commitment.

Connection comes first. Before strategy, before accountability, before any meaningful coaching can happen, a leader must genuinely connect with the person in front of them. Not a check-in. Not a numbers review. A real, human connection that says: I see you, I am here, and what matters to you matters to me.

Conversation follows. And not just any conversation. A consulting conversation that is intentional, relevant, and honest. I coach our brokerage leaders to come into every one-on-one with purpose. Ask the questions that open doors: What is your biggest challenge right now, time or money? What is your best opportunity? Where do you want to be five years from now? These are not small talk. They are the architecture of great coaching. And this model works not just in business, but in life.

Commitment closes the triangle. Once you have connected and had the real conversation, you have to understand what the person in front of you is actually willing to do. Commitment is where insight becomes action. It is where survive becomes thrive. A leader’s job is not to extract a promise; it is to help someone find the commitment already within them and build a clear path forward.

This 3 C’s model is the difference between managing people and developing them.

Rewired for what’s next

In a world where everyone talks about retirement, I want to ask a different question: What does your life look like rewired? Not wound down. Redesigned with intention. With AI reshaping industries and consolidation changing the brokerage landscape, the agents and leaders who will thrive are not counting down to an exit. They are building the next version of themselves and their business right now, in this market, in this moment.

The leaders who win are not waiting for things to settle before they start leading. They lead now, with calm and clarity, and with the 3 L’s driving their business and the 3 C’s driving their culture.

The storm will pass. What you build inside of it is what defines you.

For more information, visit https://kw.com/.