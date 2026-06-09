eXp Realty® has announced the promotion of Wendy Forsythe to chief operating officer (COO).

Forsythe is transitioning into the role after two years as chief marketing officer of eXp Realty, according to the brokerage. During her tenure as CMO, Forsythe led what eXp identified as its most significant brand transformation to date—modernizing the global brand identity, expanding the company’s social media presence and elevating the experiences at agent events like eXpcon.

“I am honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment in eXp’s growth,” said Forsythe. “Having started my career as an agent and a brokerage owner, I view every operational system and technology tool through the lens of our customer, the eXp agent and team leader. My focus is building scalable, agent-obsessed operations that are ready for what’s coming next. We are at an inflection point—AI, technology, and a fundamentally shifting competitive landscape are rewriting the rules of this industry and eXp isn’t waiting for permission to lead it.”

In her new role, eXp noted that Forsythe will oversee the brokerage’s operations, technology integration, agent programs and transaction support, focused on delivering best-in-class service and building the operational efficiencies that empower agents and team leaders to run and grow their businesses. She will also continue providing strategic direction for the marketing organization during the transition period.

“As eXp Realty continues to scale, our operations must be as agile and innovative as our brand,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Wendy’s combination of field-level agent empathy, operational excellence, and a proven track record of scaling large brokerages and brands makes her the right leader for our next chapter. She has spent her career aligning vision, execution, and systems and I’m thrilled to partner with her as we build operations worthy of our global community.”

Forsythe succeeds Patrick O’Neill, who is departing the company, according to a release. eXp Realty stated that it extends its gratitude to O’Neill for his leadership and operational contributions, and wishes him continued success.

For more information, visit https://www.exprealty.com/.