Above, Josh Miller

With a background in technology as an app developer, Josh Miller understands the importance of connecting with the right software vendors.

As co-founder and CEO of Epique Realty—one of the fastest-growing cloud brokerages—Miller credits Lofty, an AI-powered platform built to boost agent productivity, maximize team collaboration and drive profitable growth for brokerages, as a key factor in the firm’s exponential growth from roughly 300 agents just two years ago to nearly 4,000 today.

When evaluating a new CRM three-and-a-half years ago, Miller knew that he wanted to work with a company that shared his commitment to innovation—and Lofty checked all the boxes.

“Lofty understands that constant development is what’s going to keep them ahead of the game,” says Miller. “They continue to add features that none of their competitors have, so they’re leading in ways I haven’t seen from anyone else.”

Today, more than 90% of Epique agents rely on Lofty—an adoption rate three times higher than with the company’s previous CRM.

“Its core feature as a CRM is great because it takes into account a lot of different things, from emails and text messages to what people are doing on an agent’s website,” says Miller, who goes on to explain that the system also provides AI reporting, with Lofty AI Assistant built in to eliminate the guesswork associated with managing and converting leads.

“They don’t just have filters,” he adds. “They have filters, they have tags, they have pipelines. They have so many different ways to organize your data so that you can create really robust campaigns.”

Pulling out all the stops for his agents, Miller points to the add-ons they’ve incorporated into the mix as another key source of value—from extra CMAs, their own .com domain, AI, phone and text.

“We also pay for every listing to be advertised through Lofty on Facebook and Instagram, and all of those leads go back to the agents,” says Miller.

And while Epique has experienced significant growth since its inception in 2021, according to Miller, it’s all about retention—another area where Lofty has proven beneficial.

“Lofty is great at organizing data, whether it be for buyers and sellers, investors or even agents,” explains Miller.

“We use Lofty to communicate with our agents, and we have local area leaders who act as mentors that keep notes in there, too,” he says. “It helps us ensure that our agents are happy and that we have this paper trail as far as where they might be struggling, and how we helped.”

For those not currently working with Lofty, Miller says they’re leaving money on the table.

“If your leads are inside Lofty, they’re not idle,” explains Miller. “If you have AI turned on, it’s working those leads for you. It’s sending them market reports, it’s sending them market snapshots, and it’s sending them what their home is worth. It’s sending a lot of things to keep them engaged.”

And, according to Miller, that’s why Epique agents close four times more deals than the average cloud brokerage.

As we look toward the future, Miller points to agentic, proactive AI as the thing that excites him most.

“Right now we’re used to AI being reactive. We ask it a question, and it gives us an answer. But that’s not actually the future of AI. The future of AI is to supply an answer before you need to ask a question to do the work for you automatically,” says Miller. “And I’m excited that what’s called agentic AI, or proactive AI, is a core part of Lofty’s future—as it’s a core part of ours.”

For more information, visit https://lofty.com.