Above, Lacey Conway

HomeServices of America has appointed Lacey Conway as senior vice president, expanding her leadership role across the company’s national platform. In the position, Conway will work closely with the operating company leaders and their teams to support growth initiatives, strengthen company culture and enhance value propositions aimed at attracting and retaining agents.

Conway brings more than two decades of experience having served as CEO of Latter & Blum, holding a senior leadership position at Compass, and most recently having served as President of Long & Foster, a HomeServices of America company.

“One would be hard-pressed to find a residential real estate brokerage executive with Lacey’s depth and breadth of experience,” said Chris Kelly, president and CEO of HomeServices of America. “Her trajectory has been extraordinary, and we are all extremely pleased to have her support our many enterprise initiatives.”

Her appointment comes as Candace Adams transitions from executive vice president into a senior advisor role. In that capacity, Adams will continue working alongside Conway and the broader leadership team to support the company’s strategy and operations.

“I want to sincerely thank Candace for her years of exceptional leadership and the lasting impact she’s had on HomeServices,” Kelly added. “She has been instrumental in shaping our organization and I’m grateful that she will continue to share her expertise in a senior advisor role for the benefit of our leadership team and the broader enterprise.”

“I am humbled by the opportunity to work alongside what I believe to be the industry’s most prolific, experienced leadership team,” adds Conway. “Chris (Kelly) has pieced together a senior team of individuals with diverse backgrounds and experience, who are working to further both the customer and agent experience alike. I’ve no doubts that we will be positively impacting our industry.”

For more information visit www.homeservices.com.