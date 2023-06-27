Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced it has been named a finalist for Franchise Business Review’s 2023 Franchising@WORK Awards. The awards recognize franchise companies based on employee satisfaction–Franchise Business Review conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners’ employees across North America each year.

Survey participants are asked questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture. The goal is for Franchise Business Review to better understand company culture, engagement, and hiring and retention practices.

The firm analyzed data from over 6,000 employees surveyed across nearly 180 franchise organizations to identify the finalists based on responses from their employees in eight key areas.

“We are very proud to be named a finalist for this award and see the positive responses from our team,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, Realtors®. “One of our top priorities has always been to build and maintain a strong family-like culture throughout our organization. Our team has done an outstanding job of developing an atmosphere filled with trust, support, and engagement where everyone feels their hard work and opinions are truly valued. This subsequently trickles down to the service they provide our franchisees.”

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has now earned five separate honors from Franchise Business Review in 2023, including being named to the “Top 200 Best Franchises” list for the eighth straight year.

For more information, visit https://www.weichert.com/.