The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce. The Alliance signs this MOU in support of LGBTQ+ people who are enduring a variety of anti-LGBTQ+ bills, laws and rhetoric. This marks the Alliance’s first agreement with a regional LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce.

The Alliance has more than 300 members in Texas and will hold its annual Experience: The Alliance conference on September 26-28 in Houston. Chamber members will be welcomed at the event and join in activities in the Montrose neighborhood of Houston.



“It is so important to provide our Texas members with the opportunity to easily network, support and work with LGBTQ+ and ally business owners and companies,” said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “There are too many in Texas who are working to disrupt the lives of LGBTQ+ people and families with LGBTQ+ children and loved ones. We have numerous examples of Texas residents fleeing the state for more inclusive communities. Formalizing our relationship with the Chamber not only provides comfort and safety in numbers but gives us the opportunity to showcase the economic power of the LGBTQ+ community in Texas as we work to help those being negatively impacted.”



Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce Chamber Co-Founder, President & CEO Tammi Wallace will speak at Experience: The Alliance.



“It is a powerful message to our LGBTQ+ community and allies in Texas that the Alliance is coming to Houston,” Wallace said. “Our community is under attack and having one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ trade organizations visit Houston is important for our community and our local economy. Houston is one of the most inclusive cities in the nation, not to mention the most diverse. But the reality is our community is experiencing a rise in discrimination and this is why bringing the conference to Houston matters. We are looking forward to working closely with Alliance to promote each other’s work and ensure a successful conference for all attendees.”



For more information, visit https://www.houstonlgbtchamber.com/.