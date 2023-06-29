The Long & Foster Companies, parent company of Long & Foster Real Estate, has announced that the Fairfax County-based business will move to a new modern facility located at 3975 Fair Ridge Drive in Fairfax, Virginia, in early July 2023. The relocation aligns with the company’s broader strategy to reimagine workspaces post-pandemic and beyond.

Long & Foster’s new headquarters features an open and light-filled workspace, with a variety of conference and training rooms. Nearly 200 of its headquarters team members will share the space, leveraging hybrid work schedules. In addition to plentiful workstations and meeting areas, employees at the new headquarters have access to an outdoor plaza, on-site dining, a fitness center, and a location near I-66 and local thoroughfares.

More open and collaborative workspaces enable Long & Foster’s team to better connect, the company said.

“Real estate is changing, and so are we,” said Patrick Bain, CEO of the Long & Foster Companies. “We’re adapting our approach to workspaces and investing the savings into the resources that celebrate mobility and support the core of our business—our agents, employees and clients. Our offices no longer just provide a desk and a computer; instead, they are places to learn, collaborate, network and grow, connecting us with the communities where we live and work.”

For more information, visit https://www.longandfoster.com/.