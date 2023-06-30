Curb appeal is one of the most important ingredients in a successful home sale. Buyers decide in seconds whether a house is likely to be a good fit for them, and the exterior color is one of the top factors that influences their opinions. Repainting the outside of your house might help you quickly sell it for top dollar.

Appeal to a Wide Range of Buyers

Before you put your house on the market, think about how the general public will perceive it. Most people prefer houses with neutral colors that look attractive but don’t stand out. That makes white and gray good choices.

You want buyers to think about how they could make the house their own. Buyers see a white house as a blank canvas full of potential. They might imagine planting flowers, repainting the front door or window trim, or making other changes.

A bold color on the exterior might be a perfect match for your personality, but it can be an instant turnoff for a large segment of buyers. No matter how much you love a bright color that you chose, it will be in your best interest to repaint the house in a more neutral shade before you put it up for sale.

Choose a Color Scheme That Fits the House’s Design

The color of your home’s exterior should be appropriate for its architectural style. A color that looks amazing on one house can look out of place on another. For example, you don’t want to paint a historic home a bright color that would not have been used around the time when the house was built.

Some properties look best when the house is painted a neutral color and the doors and trim are a bolder hue, while other homes look better with a more subdued accent color. On some houses, combining three colors can create a stunning effect.

Select a Color That Fits the Area

Different colors tend to be popular in different regions. If you aren’t sure which color to paint your house, browse local real estate listings or just drive around and pay attention to which colors you see the most.

Make sure that the color you select for your home’s exterior fits the neighborhood. If the other houses on your street are all painted neutral colors, don’t select a color that will make your house stick out like a sore thumb.

If you belong to a homeowners association, you might be limited to a specific list of paint colors. Consult your HOA’s rules to avoid a fine.

Find the Right Color to Sell Your House Fast

Your home’s exterior will make an immediate and lasting impression on potential buyers. A color that’s attractive and that has broad appeal can help you sell your house quickly and possibly get more than your list price. If you need advice on colors, speak with your real estate agent.