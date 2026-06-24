Above, Jonathan L. Mechanic

The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) announced that Jonathan L. Mechanic, chairman of law firm Fried Frank’s Real Estate Department, has been elected to serve as the next chair of REBNY. His election marks the first time in REBNY’s history that a practicing attorney will lead the organization.

“Jonathan has been a trusted leader within REBNY for many years and one of the most respected voices in New York real estate,” said Jed Walentas, current chair of REBNY. “He brings an extraordinary depth of experience, sound judgment, and a genuine commitment to the future of our city. I have no doubt that Jon will provide thoughtful leadership for this organization as it continues its essential work on behalf of the industry and all New Yorkers.”

Mechanic will succeed Walentas, chairman and CEO of Two Trees Management, and begin his three-year term on January 1, 2027.

“Jed has been an exceptional leader during a pivotal period for New York City,” said Mechanic. “Under his leadership, the organization advanced policies that will strengthen our economy, create new housing opportunities, and support the city’s long-term growth. I am honored to succeed him and look forward to continuing that work on behalf of REBNY’s members and the city about which we all care deeply.”

As chairman of Fred Frank’s Real Estate Department and a member of the firm’s Governance Committee, he has advised on some of New York City’s most significant real estate transactions. He is widely recognized as one of the nation’s most knowledgeable and experienced real estate attorneys.

A longtime REBNY leader, Mechanic serves on the organization’s Executive Committee and Board of Governors, and chairs the Advisory Board of the NYU Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy. He will remain chairman of Fried Frank’s Real Estate Department and continue to serve his clients.

“On behalf of REBNY’s members and staff, I want to thank Jed for his leadership and service over the past three years,” said REBNY President James Whelan. “His tenure helped advance some of the most important housing and economic development priorities facing New York City. I also congratulate Jonathan on his election as Chair and look forward to working with him to continue advancing REBNY’s mission and supporting a stronger, more prosperous New York City.”

Walentas was elected chair in 2024, and during his tenure, he championed policies that helped strengthen New York City’s economy, support housing development and promote investment across the five boroughs, a release noted.

For more information, visit www.rebny.com.