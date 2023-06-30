Homeowners often focus on caring for their house but overlook the driveway until there’s a serious problem. Here are some tips on how to care for your driveway, as well as practices to avoid.

Prevent Cracks

Cracking is one of the most common problems with asphalt and concrete driveways. Cracks form due to moisture and temperature changes.

Keep water off your driveway as much as possible. Make sure that your gutters and downspouts are positioned so they carry water away from the driveway. Clear an area a few inches wide along the sides of the driveway so rain and melted snow can run away from the driveway instead of collecting and forming puddles.

As tree roots grow, they can gradually push up from underneath the driveway and cause cracks. If you’re thinking about planting trees, select locations far enough from the driveway to prevent a problem in the future. If you already have trees near the driveway, you might have to remove them to prevent cracks or to keep existing cracks from getting worse.

Sealing your driveway can help keep it from cracking. How often you’ll have to seal the driveway will depend on the material that it’s made of. If you have questions or need professional help, get in touch with a local contractor.

Address Cracks Immediately

Homeowners often don’t take small cracks seriously, but they can get much larger over time. As soon as you notice signs of damage, use a crack filler and patching compound to keep the crack from getting bigger.

Remove Snow the Right Way

When clearing snow from your driveway, use caution so you don’t cause damage. If you use a plow, adjust the height of the blade so it doesn’t scrape the driveway. When using a shovel, be careful not to scrape the surface. A plastic shovel is a good choice for a driveway with an uneven surface because it won’t get caught and cause damage. Don’t use salt or a chemical de-icer on a concrete driveway.

Keep Vehicles Away From the Edges

The edges of a driveway are prone to damage. Park vehicles toward the center of the driveway. If contractors come to work at your house, ask them not to park their trucks near the edges of the driveway.

Remove and Prevent Stains

A driveway that’s covered with stains is an eyesore. If your driveway has old stains that have set in, use a grease-cutting cleaner and a scrub brush to remove them. To keep new stains from forming, clean up oil and other fluids that leak from a vehicle or get spilled. Spread non-clumping cat litter over a spill to absorb the substance, then clean the driveway with a mixture of dish soap and water.

Focus on Maintaining Your Driveway

Caring for the driveway should be one of your top priorities. Routine maintenance can help you avoid costly repair bills, maximize the driveway’s lifespan, prevent falls, protect vehicles from damage and preserve your home’s curb appeal.