Grease and stuck-on food particles can hinder your grill’s performance and create a fire hazard. A dirty grill can also affect the taste of food and expose people to bacteria and carcinogens. Cleaning your grill after each use and giving it a deeper cleaning at the beginning and end of the grilling season will help it work better and last longer, make your meals taste better, and keep you and your loved ones safe and healthy.

General Cleaning Tips

Use tools and cleaners that are appropriate for your type of grill. Some grill brushes and cleaning products can cause damage if they’re used on certain surfaces. If you have questions, refer to your grill’s instruction manual.

If you use a wire brush to clean your grill, wipe down the grates before cooking. That will remove any wire bristles that might have gotten stuck to the grates and keep them from winding up in food.

While you’re cleaning your grill, check it for signs of damage or blockages. If necessary, replace damaged grates or have a professional make repairs.

How to Clean a Gas Grill

Each time you use your gas-powered grill, clean the grates with a grill brush, then coat them with vegetable oil. That will keep food residue from building up and prevent rust. Clean other interior surfaces and let everything dry completely.

To give your gas grill a deeper cleaning, scrub the grates with a grill brush and a scraper or putty knife, if necessary. Then remove the grates and soak them in a mixture of dish soap and water. That should loosen most stuck-on food and grease. If there are any areas that need more attention, treat them with a paste made of vinegar and baking soda.

While the grates are soaking, clean the grill’s interior with a brush and scraper, if needed. Then remove the bottom pan and grease trap, dispose of any debris, wash with soap and water and rinse. Once you’ve cleaned all the components and they’ve had a chance to dry out, reassemble the grill.

How to Clean a Charcoal Grill

A charcoal grill needs to be cleaned frequently to remove ash that accumulates at the bottom. Ash can block the vents, make it hard to regulate the grill’s temperature and create a fire hazard.

Dispose of ash and leftover briquettes in a metal container. Next, clean the grates with a brush, then use a towel to spread vegetable oil on the grates.

To give your charcoal grill a deeper cleaning, use a brush and scraper to remove stuck-on food. Then soak the grates in a mixture of dish soap and water. Clean the interior with a brush and soapy water and rinse. For the outside of the lid and the bowl, use a mixture of soap and water or a cleaning product that’s appropriate for your grill’s material.