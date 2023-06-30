If you have a shed in your yard, caring for it should be on your home maintenance to-do list. Taking these simple but important steps can keep your shed in good condition, prevent damage and make it last for years.

Inspect the Shed Regularly

Performing routine inspections can allow you to spot a problem in its early stages. You can then make repairs before the issue escalates.

Moisture can damage the shed’s components, cause tools to rust and damage mechanical equipment. Keeping moisture out of the shed should therefore be one of your top priorities.

Check the shed for leaks, holes in the roof and siding, cracked windows, gaps around windows and doors, and water stains on the walls or ceiling. If you discover a problem, you might be able to fix it yourself, or you might have to hire a contractor.

Protect the Roof From Damage

Tree limbs can scratch the roof or fall and possibly leave gaping holes. Branches can also make it easy for animals to access the roof. They can then scratch or chew to get inside the building. If there are any trees near the shed, trim them to prevent problems.

The weight of snow can strain the roof and possibly cause it to cave in. When it snows, clear off the roof before the additional weight causes damage.

Keep Pests Away

Conditions in and around your shed can draw mice, rats, squirrels and insects. Aim to make your shed unappealing to pests.

Trim the grass around the shed and don’t stack firewood near the building. Don’t store pet food or trash inside the shed.

Don’t allow puddles of water to accumulate nearby. Standing water can attract mosquitoes and other insects.

Thoroughly Clean the Shed

Clean the shed’s exterior. You might be able to use a power washer, but check the shed manufacturer’s recommendations first. If necessary, repaint the siding.

Every so often, remove everything from the shed, take stock, figure out what you need and what you can get rid of, and clean the interior. That can be a time-consuming task, but it will pay off in the long run.

Getting rid of things that you no longer need will make it easier to walk around and find things you do use. Eliminating clutter will also free up space that you can use for storage or projects. In addition, emptying out the shed will make it easier to spot water stains, animal waste and other signs of a problem.

After you’ve removed the shed’s contents, give the building’s interior a thorough cleaning. If you’ve gotten rid of some things, think about how to reorganize your belongings to make the best use of the space.