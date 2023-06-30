Flooding in the basement is a problem for homeowners all over the United States. Even a small amount of water can cause catastrophic damage.

Your area doesn’t have to get hit with a hurricane for water to wind up in your basement. If your house and yard aren’t properly cared for, even a minor rainstorm can cause your basement to flood. Here are some ways to prevent that.

Keep Your Gutters Clean

The gutters are supposed to carry water away from your house and keep it from pooling near the foundation. If your gutters are clogged with leaves, pine needles and other debris, they can’t perform that critical function. When it rains, instead of being carried away from your house, water can collect near the foundation and seep into the basement.

Clean your gutters regularly so water can flow through them freely. If you’re not up to doing it yourself, hire a contractor to clean the gutters and check them for signs of damage. If your gutters don’t divert water far enough away from your house, a contractor can install extensions to keep water from pooling near the foundation.

You might also want to install gutter guards. They can help keep debris out of the gutters so they won’t have to be cleaned as often.

Seal off Entry Points

Often, water gets into basements through small cracks and gaps that homeowners overlook. Check your basement for places where water can seep in. Pay particular attention to areas around windows and doors. Seal any trouble spots with weather stripping or caulk. If you discover a problem with the walls or foundation, get in touch with a local contractor to schedule repairs.

Make Sure Water Flows Away From Your House

The ground in your yard, as well as your driveway and patio, should be angled so that water flows away from your house when it rains. If any part of your yard is sloped in a way that makes water run toward the house, that’s a serious problem. You might be able to handle it yourself, or you might have to hire a contractor to address the issue.

You might need to install a drain to divert water. Have a contractor inspect your property, identify the source of the issue and figure out the best solution.

Don’t Let Plants Cause Problems

If trees or shrubs are planted too close to your house, as their roots grow, they can gradually cause cracks to form in your home’s foundation. When it rains, those cracks can allow water to seep into the basement.

Before you plant any trees or bushes, think about how long their roots will eventually be. If roots have already damaged your house’s foundation, hire a contractor to make repairs.

Don’t Let Water Ruin Your Basement

Flooding in the basement is a common problem, but many cases of flooding are preventable. Invest some time and money now so you can avoid a major problem later.