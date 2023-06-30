You’ll have a long list of things to do in the days after you close on a new home. Changing the locks should be one of them. While you don’t necessarily have to install new locks, you shouldn’t just leave the existing locks as they are and use the keys that you get on closing day.

Reasons to Change the Locks

The previous owners might still have keys to the house. They might have given keys to their relatives, friends, babysitter, dog walker, housekeeper and others. You have no way of knowing who might still have a key that can open the doors to your new home. For security and peace of mind, you should change the locks.

Hiring a Locksmith vs. DIY

You can buy locks at a local hardware store and install them yourself, but that can be a challenging process, especially if you’re inexperienced or you’re replacing the locks on several doors. Keep in mind that you’ll have a lot of other things on your plate right after you move in. A locksmith can take care of the job quickly so you can focus on unpacking and getting settled.

Installing New Locks vs. Rekeying the Current Locks

If you want to make the house more secure, you can upgrade to deadbolts or other higher-quality locks. You might also have to modify the doors. That’s a job for a locksmith.

If the house has multiple doors that have to be opened with different keys, that can be a hassle. You might want to have a locksmith install new locks that can all be opened with the same key.

You might prefer not to deal with traditional keys at all. In that case, you can have a locksmith install a keyless entry system so you’ll be able to open doors with a code or keycard.

If you’re satisfied with the current locks, but you just want to make sure that no one will be able to enter your house without permission, you can have a locksmith rekey the locks. That involves keeping the existing locks but modifying them internally so that old keys no longer work. Rekeying the locks will be significantly less expensive than installing new locks.

Make Arrangements Before You Close on Your New Home

Locksmiths are busy, and replacing or rekeying the locks on an entire house can be a time-consuming job. Get in touch with local locksmiths ahead of time to discuss your options, get quotes and schedule an appointment soon after closing.