High levels of humidity in your home can make life uncomfortable. Moisture can create a breeding ground for mold, which can endanger your family’s health. In addition, humidity can attract insects and damage wood flooring and furniture.

A dehumidifier can reduce the amount of moisture in the air, make your house more comfortable, and protect your home and its contents from damage. Despite the advantages, a dehumidifier isn’t right for every home. Here are some things you should know.

A Dehumidifier Can Improve Your Quality of Life

Reducing the amount of moisture in the air can make your house feel cooler, even if the air temperature is relatively high. During the summer, you might be able to use your air conditioner less and still feel comfortable.

A dehumidifier can be helpful if anyone in your family has allergies or asthma. Mold spores in the air can trigger reactions. Reducing the amount of moisture in the air can prevent the growth of mold.

Some species of insects, including dust mites, are drawn to humid environments. If someone in your family is allergic to dust, a dehumidifier can make your house less appealing to dust mites.

If part of your home has a persistent musty odor, a dehumidifier can be the solution. It can remove excess moisture from the air and eliminate the source of the unpleasant smell.

A Dehumidifier Requires Regular Maintenance

A dehumidifier removes moisture from the air and condenses it into water. If you choose a dehumidifier with a water collection tank, you’ll have to empty it on a regular basis. That can be a hassle, especially if the dehumidifier is in a room that doesn’t have a drain. You might be able to install a dehumidifier with a hose that transports water to a drain in the floor. Depending on the model you select, you might also have to clean the air filter.

A Dehumidifier Can Be Expensive, but It Might Be a Good Long-Term Investment

You might just need to run a dehumidifier during the summer, when humidity levels tend to be high. If you live in a region with persistently high humidity, however, you might need to use a dehumidifier throughout the year. You can run a portable dehumidifier in a part of your house where the air tends to be humid, or you can use a whole-home dehumidifier.

Running a dehumidifier all year or installing and operating a whole-home dehumidifier can be costly, but it might be worthwhile. Lower humidity levels can let you use your air conditioner less, which can save you money on your utility bills. Creating a healthier environment can help you reduce your medical expenses and avoid having to take time off from work. In addition, protecting your flooring and furnishings from damage can help you avoid having to pay for repairs or replacement.