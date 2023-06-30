A house covered with brick can be attractive, but natural changes in moisture and temperature can damage brick. That can lead to additional problems, including drafts, heat loss, water leakage and damage to interior walls. Problems with brickwork can even compromise a house’s structural integrity. These are some of the most common signs of brick damage.

Bowing

If moisture gets behind bricks, it can cause a section of an exterior wall to bow. Moisture can warp the bricks and mortar and cause bricks to jut out, or it can damage the wood and plaster located behind the bricks and make them sink in.

Compacted Bricks

When you walk around your house, you might notice that some bricks have become compacted and no longer have their original shape. That can lead to water damage. In addition, a compacted brick can no longer provide the necessary support to surrounding bricks. That can cause other bricks to become compacted.

Spalling

Spalling occurs when a brick surface crumbles, peels, cracks or chips. Brick is a porous material that absorbs water. When moisture in bricks freezes, it expands. That causes the bricks to crack and mortar to crumble. As more moisture enters the bricks, the problem gets worse and worse. Spalling can affect your home’s curb appeal and leave other parts of bricks exposed, which can lead to structural damage.

Cracks

Sometimes a house’s brick exterior has a long crack that resembles a staircase. That occurs when the foundation is sinking or settling unevenly.

Damaged Mortar Joints

The mortar between bricks often becomes damaged. You might see places where the mortar is missing or failing. If you aren’t sure if there is a problem in a particular area, use a small knife to see if the mortar is loose or crumbling or if it easily falls out when you dig.

Efflorescence

When moisture gets trapped in a brick wall, it can cause soluble salts to dissolve and leave behind white stains on the surface. If you notice efflorescence and act quickly, you can take care of it by pressure washing the house. If you don’t, a mason might have to treat the affected bricks with chemicals.

Keep an Eye Out for Signs of Brick Damage

If you own a house with a brick exterior, conduct visual inspections on a regular basis. If you notice signs of an issue, contact a local mason to have it addressed as soon as possible.