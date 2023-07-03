Windermere Real Estate has announced that Scott Wetzel has been appointed as the company’s new chief development officer. In this role, Wetzel will focus on growing Windermere’s 300-plus office, 10-state footprint through partnerships with new franchise owners, the company says.

“With over 30 years of experience, Scott has a very successful track record of developing successful franchise partnerships,” said Windermere Real Estate CEO Geoff Wood.

Wood added that Wetzel currently oversees Windermere’s Mountain West region, which is the services division for the Eastern Washington, Eastern Oregon, Idaho, and Montana territories; “In his current role, Scott has helped open new real estate franchises in numerous areas, and I’m confident he’ll be successful at expanding that to the rest of our network.”

In addition to his many years of experience in real estate, Windermere shared that Wetzel has also co-founded several high-tech companies, including Innovative Technology Solutions, a corporate sales and service organization, and BestpricePC.com, an e-commerce web portal specializing in computer hardware and software sales to the consumer market.

As a Windermere franchise owner himself, Wetzel specializes in strategic business transitions and stated that he is “excited to bring his extensive experience and knowledge to his new role as Chief Development Officer.”

