The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR), recently presented a check for $2,500 to the Alliance for Safe Kids (ASK). Founded in 2002, ASK is a local coalition designed to provide a safety net for youth and families with resources that support youth mental health, substance use prevention, treatment and recovery. Programs include the Prescription Drug Disposal Unit, Naloxone Training and Spotlight Family Support Groups.

“Both the Alliance for Safe Kids and Drug Crisis in Our Backyard are so grateful to the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation for their very generous donation,” said Liz Talbert, executive director, Alliance for Safe Kids. “These funds will not only support the ongoing connections between the community and potentially lifesaving resources, but will allow for important programs to continue.”

Since 2014, the HGAR Foundation has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities and nonprofits throughout the Hudson Valley. HGAR participates in qualified community-based charities who serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness and humane needs of citizens, the association says, because its members are also members of these communities.

For more information or to apply for funding from the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, please visit www.hgrealtorfoundation.com.