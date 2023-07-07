Technology has dramatically changed the world, and it has brought both benefits and risks. Online privacy is something that everyone needs to be concerned about, but it’s particularly important to discuss it with children.

Explain Risks That Kids Might Face Online

You don’t want your children to live in fear, but they have to understand that people don’t always have good intentions. They also need to realize that decisions they make might come back to haunt them. Explain to your kids that personal information that’s shared on the internet can be used for all sorts of purposes, ranging from marketing to bullying, stalking, harassment and identity theft.

Kids might not realize that information such as their birthday or the name of their school can be used for nefarious purposes or that people they interact with online might not be who they claim to be. Predators sometimes pretend to be children, communicate with kids online, earn their trust and get kids to divulge personal information that can be used to exploit them.

A comment or photo that a child or teenager posts on the internet can be shared and might damage a relationship with a family member or friend. Explain to your kids that once they post something online, they won’t be able to take it back, so they should think carefully before sharing photos or making comments.

Online activity can also affect future job prospects. Employers regularly check job applicants’ social media accounts, and many people have been denied jobs because of content they posted online.

Use Privacy Settings

Social media apps let users decide which people will get to see which information. Talk to your kids about what different privacy settings mean and how to decide which setting is appropriate.

Explain to your kids that if someone wants to connect with them online, they don’t have to agree. Tell them it’s ok to deny a request if they don’t know the person or don’t feel comfortable with that individual.

If a child wants to use a new app or website, review its privacy policy before you agree to let your child use it. You can also use parental controls to block access to unsafe websites or apps and to monitor online activity.

Stay Informed

The number of websites and apps that target children and teens is staggering, and the list keeps growing. The threats that kids face online also keep changing. Pay attention to news about technology and children so you understand what’s going on in the world. Heed warnings and recommendations from experts about how to protect kids online.

Have an Ongoing Conversation About Online Privacy

You might not be able to monitor everything your kids do online, but you can and should talk about privacy and safety. Start the conversation when your kids are young and keep talking as they get older. Encourage your kids to come to you if they have any questions or concerns about online privacy.