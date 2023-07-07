The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has announced the launch of a new podcast, Drive With NAR: The Safety Series, set to debut on July 17. This monthly series is the second installment in the member-facing “Drive With NAR” podcast channel, an extension of the REALTOR® Magazine brand.

Drive With NAR: The Safety Series will highlight real-life experiences, safety tips and expert insights to help NAR members recognize and combat threats in the marketplace. The podcast will be hosted by Tracey Hawkins, a safety expert and former real estate agent with nearly 30 years of experience advocating for safety in the real estate profession.

“I’m proud to use my platform to inspire actionable change in our field,” Hawkins said. “I’ve been called an innovator because I bring enthusiasm and a different perspective to safety conversations. My goal is to reach every NAR member and help strengthen the safety culture in the industry to ensure we are learning from and adapting to our colleagues’ experiences.”

Listeners will gain valuable insights from Hawkins, guest experts and fellow REALTORS®, as well as practical tips to incorporate safety best practices into their businesses.

“Tracey Hawkins brings a wealth of knowledge, unwavering dedication and profound understanding of safety in the real estate profession,” said Jen Hajigeorgiou, director of content strategy at NAR. “Her expertise will undoubtedly help equip real estate agents with tools and knowledge that could one day save their lives.”

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.