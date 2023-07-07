Buying a house is a complicated process. It can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re planning to purchase your first home. A homebuyer education course is a simple way to get valuable information about buying and owning a house in a short amount of time. It can help you make informed decisions and avoid common pitfalls.

What Will You Learn in a Homebuyer Education Course?

A typical homebuyer education course will take four or more hours to complete. It will cover a wide range of topics, such as how to choose a property with the right number of bedrooms, how to find a house in an appropriate price range and how to budget so you can afford a mortgage and other home-related expenses. A course can also share information about how to choose a real estate agent and lender, how different types of mortgages work, how to figure out which loan type is right for you, how to cover a down payment and closing costs, and how to avoid foreclosure.

Homebuyer education courses are offered both in person and online. You will most likely receive a certificate when you complete a course. You might have to take quizzes to measure your progress. Some homebuyer education courses are free, while others are available for a fee.

Do You Have to Take a Homebuyer Education Course?

Some mortgage lenders and assistance programs require buyers to take a homebuyer education course. Even if you’re not required to take a course, it can be in your best interest to do so.

Much of the conventional wisdom about buying and owning a house is wrong. A homebuyer education course can give you facts and clear up any misconceptions you might have so you can make informed decisions regarding what will most likely be the largest purchase of your life.

Even if you’ve owned a house in the past, a homebuyer education class can be beneficial. If you struggled to keep up with your mortgage payments or experienced other problems the first time around, a homebuyer education course can help you understand what went wrong and avoid making the same mistakes again.

It’s a good idea to take a homebuyer education course early in the process. If you take a class before you start looking for a house, you’ll be able to focus on homes in your price range and avoid problems along the way.

How Can You Find a Homebuyer Education Course?

You can view a list of approved first-time homebuyer education courses on the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s website, or you can ask your lender or real estate agent to recommend one. If you’re required to take a course, make sure that the one you select meets the lender’s or program’s requirements.