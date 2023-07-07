If you’re involved in an accident or you get stranded in a storm, you might not be able to seek help, and it might be a while before someone can find you and assist you. Having essential supplies might mean the difference between life and death. Here are some things that you should keep in your car’s emergency kit.

First Aid Supplies

An accident can cause serious injuries, and an ambulance might not be able to get to you right away. If a crash occurs in an area where you don’t have cellphone service, you might have to wait for someone to drive by and see that you’ve been involved in an accident.

With a first aid kit in the car, you’ll be able to treat your own injuries or someone else’s. Your kit should include bandages, gauze, antibiotic ointment, gloves, over-the-counter pain relievers, and other supplies. If you or a member of your family takes medication or requires other medical supplies, make sure that you have whatever might be needed in an emergency.

Spare Tire and Jack

Make sure that your vehicle has a spare tire and that it’s properly inflated. Whenever you put air in your tires, check the spare, too. You should have a jack available, as well as tools that you can use to change a tire and perform other basic repairs.

Jumper Cables

If your battery fails, jumper cables can save the day. Keep a set of cables in your emergency kit so someone else can jump start your car or so you can help out another motorist who’s stranded.

Flashlight and Batteries

An accident or a breakdown might happen at night. If it does, you’ll need a flashlight so you can assess the situation and figure out how to handle it. Check the batteries regularly and replace them if they’re expired.

Fire Extinguisher

If you’re in an accident and the car catches fire, it can become fully engulfed in the blink of an eye. Keep a fire extinguisher in the vehicle so you’ll be able to put out a fire quickly. You’ll also be able to come to the rescue if someone else’s car catches fire.

Food and Water

An accident or a storm might leave you stuck in your car for several hours, or even days. Keep nonperishable, high-calorie food and bottled water in your emergency kit.

Winter Supplies

If you live in an area that gets snow and ice in the winter, you’ll need additional supplies to deal with those types of conditions. Keep an ice scraper in the car, plus a shovel so you can dig out the vehicle if you get caught in a storm or a snowdrift. Cat litter can provide traction in snowy or icy conditions.

Be prepared for the possibility that you might be stuck in your car in cold weather. Keep warm clothes and blankets in your emergency kit.