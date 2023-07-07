You might not think about the water pressure in your house unless you notice a dramatic change. If the pressure is higher or lower than it should be, you might overlook the issue until there’s a serious problem. Testing your house’s water pressure is a simple task that should be part of your regular home maintenance routine.

Reasons to Check Your Home’s Water Pressure

Low water pressure can be a hassle when you’re taking a shower or washing dishes. If the water pressure is too high, it can damage plumbing lines and fixtures, blow out flex lines and washing machine hoses, and possibly cause flooding in your home.

Testing the water pressure is a simple way to detect a problem before it causes damage. Even if your house has a pressure regulator or a pressure-reducing valve, it can fail. That’s why you should check the water pressure periodically.

How to Check Your Home’s Water Pressure

You have to measure the static water pressure. If any water is moving through the plumbing system when you take a reading, you can get an inaccurate result. Turn off all faucets, appliances that use water and sprinklers before you measure the water pressure.

Your house might have a permanent water pressure gauge hooked up to the water line. If so, it will take you just a few seconds to check the pressure. If your house doesn’t have a permanent gauge, you can attach a gauge yourself.

If your home gets water from a public supply, attach a pressure gauge to an outdoor hose spigot located near the point where the main water supply enters the house. If your water comes from a well, your testing site should be a faucet or fixture near the well’s pressure tank. Another option is to attach a pressure gauge to the faucet that supplies cold water to your washing machine.

Try to choose a location with a supply pipe that’s the largest size in your house. That will help you get an accurate pressure reading.

Attach the pressure gauge directly to the faucet. Make sure the connection is tight so you get an accurate result. Turn on the faucet all the way and take a pressure reading.

How to Interpret the Results

Recommendations differ, but 40 to 60 psi is generally considered a safe range for water pressure in a house. If the pressure is too low, it might be due to a leak or a blockage in the plumbing system, or the problem might have something to do with the local water supply.

If your home’s water pressure is too high, consider having a plumber install a pressure regulator. If your house already has a regulator and the pressure reading you get is higher than it should be, have the regulator repaired or replaced.