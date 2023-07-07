Many adults don’t get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep each night, or they don’t get quality sleep. If you find yourself feeling groggy in the morning, you have trouble staying focused during the day, or you toss and turn and can’t fall asleep, it might be because you don’t follow a consistent routine.

Benefits of Maintaining a Sleep Schedule

If you go to bed and get up at the same time each day, that will help your body regulate its circadian rhythm, or its natural clock. You’ll be more likely to wake up every morning feeling well rested, in a good mood and ready to tackle work and other challenges.

Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can provide other benefits. Since your heart rate and blood pressure are tied to your circadian rhythm, having a consistent bedtime and wakeup time can reduce your risk of heart disease.

When you don’t get enough sleep, your body doesn’t spend enough time in the sleep stage when it produces human growth hormone. That can lead to weight gain. Getting enough sleep each night can help you maintain a healthy weight.

Getting plenty of restorative sleep can also boost your immune system. That can reduce your risk of illness.

How to Choose the Right Sleep Schedule for You

If you have flexibility in terms of when to go to bed and wake up, choose a sleep schedule that suits your innate biological needs. Some people feel better when they go to bed early and get up early, while others are night owls. Either is fine, as long as you’re consistent and you get enough hours of sleep.

If you have to be at work at a specific time every morning, figure out when you have to wake up to give yourself plenty of time to get ready and commute. Work backward and figure out when you have to go to bed to get the number of hours of sleep that you need.

Why Consistency Is So Important

Sticking to a schedule will help your body regulate itself so you’ll start to feel tired shortly before bedtime, you’ll fall asleep quickly and you’ll wake up without an alarm. There might be times when you have to stay up later than usual or get up early, or you might have an opportunity to sleep in on the weekends. Deviating from your sleep schedule once in a while won’t be a problem, as long as you don’t change your bedtime or wake up time by more than an hour.

Other Ways to Get Better Sleep

Adopt an evening routine that will help you wind down and prepare for sleep. Activities such as journaling, meditating and listening to relaxing music can be helpful. Avoid eating a heavy meal, drinking caffeine or alcohol, and using electronic devices shortly before you go to bed.