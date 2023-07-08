In this month’s edition of Great Spaces, we travel to a master-planned resort community nestled in the heart of Idaho’s mountains.

Property Highlights:

Where: Donnelly, Idaho

Listing Price: $2,799,000

Features: Contemporary villas with options for four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths or three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths.

Added Appeal: Bonus room and a two-car garage, with snow removal, landscaping and other services managed by the Tamarack Municipal Association.

In the master-planned resort community located in Valley County, Idaho, Tamarack Resort has long been a must-see vacation destination with its all-season recreational opportunities, resort amenities and unrivaled access to nature’s backyard. Since taking complete ownership in 2018, MMG Equity Partners has invested approximately $150 million into the development and expansion of Tamarack Resort, a four-season resort 90 miles north of Boise. With the completion of the initial phase of the resort’s core infrastructure, The Village at Tamarack, which includes 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurants and 130 luxury residences, the dream of homeownership in this unique vacation spot can now be a reality.

Situated between the scenic shores of Lake Cascade and The Village at Tamarack, and adjacent to the Osprey Meadows golf course, the Ponderosa Ridge Villas offer a build-your-own custom mountain retreat model or the option to purchase a meticulously designed new construction estate home. With a 200-slip marina, a private club for residents that includes access to a new member’s lounge and member’s fitness center in the Village—and other community perks like a pool, hot tub, kids’ club and charter school—homeowners can envision a life of serenity and comfort year-round.

RISMedia spoke to Gabriel Navarro, managing partner of MMG, who shares more about luxury resort living.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Gabriel Navarro: While many ski resorts call themselves all-season, Tamarack is the only resort in the United States that has ski, golf and lake access onsite. Our mountain, meadow and lake are truly unique, and visitors and owners have access to 1,100 acres of lift-served skiable terrain in the winter, 48 miles of trails to hike and bike in the summer, 47 square miles on Lake Cascade to enjoy both motorized and non-motorized recreation and the soon-to-reopen Osprey Meadows golf course designed and renovated by Robert Trent Jones II.

JM: What is the appeal for prospective homeowners looking to buy in Tamarack?

GN: A home at Tamarack Resort is your family’s trailhead to precious memories, adventure and connection with the natural world. Tamarack offers residents a unique experience intimately tied to the outdoors and year-round recreational activities. The biggest draws for buyers in the 3,500-acre community are skiing, golfing, boating, hiking and biking. From serene settings on Lake Cascade, to expansive meadow frontage, to grand mountain panoramic views, residences at Tamarack offer an ideal combination of scenic natural beauty, a distinct four-season climate and convenient regional access.

JM: How do the additional amenities throughout the resort reflect its property value?

GN: Since we acquired Tamarack in 2018, we’ve been committed to significantly updating the resort, which resulted in real estate values soaring by 350%. Tamarack is ever-evolving by design, and we’re constantly growing and improving the resort to ensure an even better experience for our guests, owners and generations to come. With all of the exciting additions coming to Tamarack, including the return of our golf course; the launch of The Club at Tamarack, a private club for residents; and new green and blue ski runs, now is the time to purchase here. Whether it’s ski-in/ski-out Village Condos villas and homesites overlooking the fairways of Osprey Meadows, or single-family residences for spending quality time with your loved ones, there’s something for everyone. With a place to call home at Tamarack, you’re not just a guest, you’re part of the Tam Fam community.

JM: Why do you believe residential resort properties such as this are a booming luxury sector of real estate?

GN: In the current environment we live in, people strive to embrace each moment and live life to the fullest, fostering relationships with those around them as well as with nature. At Tamarack, owners have access to a true community that is enriched with wellness, an active lifestyle and more.

JM: How do you build exposure and attract buyers for luxury properties such as this?

GN: Building exposure for Tamarack requires a great marketing plan, a strong onsite team and our current guests and owners sharing their positive reviews and feedback in order for us to continue to make Tamarack the special place that it is. Our community has owners who have been with us since Tamarack first opened in 2004 as well as newer owners who purchased after the acquisition. Some owners who have been with us have convinced their friends to purchase at Tamarack, which has only made our sense of community stronger.

For more information, please visit https://www.mmgequitypartners.com.