Most know that your diet greatly affects your body’s inflammation levels. Chronic inflammation has been linked to various health conditions, from heart disease to arthritis and simply brain fog; there are many reasons to avoid chronic inflammation.

Eating a diet full of antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids can mitigate the effects of inflammation and promote overall health. If you hope to choose better food options to combat inflammation and reach your health goals, these four anti-inflammatory foods should be on your menu.

Walnut and Blueberry Salad

Both walnuts and blueberries are top of mind when it comes to healthy anti-inflammatory options. Make a mouth-watering salad with walnuts, blueberries, mixed greens, chopped chicken, and a balsamic vinaigrette for a flavor-packed and antioxidant-rich lunch. With healthy fats from the walnuts combined with the antioxidant power of blueberries, this tasty combination is an ideal anti-inflammatory option.

Salmon and Sweet Potatoes

There are few more satisfying options than fish for a simple and quick weekday dinner. Easy to defrost and quick-cooking fish should be a staple for busy home chefs. Instead of opting for a lean white fish, choose the anti-inflammatory power of omega-3s with a glazed salmon. Roast some sweet potatoes on the side for a delicious carb that is full of fiber, antioxidants, and prebiotics. Round out your meal with a simple salad for a delicious crunch.

Quinoa and Kale Buddha Bowls

Buddha bowls have risen in popularity for a good reason; these delicious bowls offer a health-forward combination of quinoa, chopped veggies, and often a sauce or protein. Get in on the action by making a quinoa and kale Buddha bowl. Quinoa is rich in fiber, protein, and essential minerals and has a nutty flavor, making it the perfect base for a lunch or dinner option. Massage your kale in olive oil to soften it while adding healthy fats. To truly make your bowl a powerhouse of anti-inflammatory options consider topping your bowl with cooked sweet potato and a protein of your choice.

Green Tea and Cherries

When the midday slump hits, consider filling your snack craving with something more substantial than a late-afternoon iced coffee. Green tea is one of many food items to contain catechins. It features powerful antioxidants that reduce inflammation and offers a lower caffeine pick-me-up than a cup of joe. Pair it with a handful of cherries for a sweet treat that will help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.