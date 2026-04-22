Keri White—president and co-owner of Human Element Real Estate in Santa Monica, California—will be the first to tell you that she’s more businesswoman than artist. But after more than two decades in residential real estate, she has developed a strong eye for design through her experience working with buyers and sellers throughout the Los Angeles and SoCal markets. In fact, truly being in the market day in and day out has given White a clear sense as to what buyers and sellers like, what’s actually selling—and what’s selling for top dollar.

Aligning with the latest data, White says Zillow’s 2026 Home Features That Sell research confirms what she’s seeing: home features pushing listings that sell over the edge in today’s segmented, uneven market.

“The gap between the market right now could be like 20% to 30% of listings are actually moving, and moving quickly, and the rest of them are just taking longer to sell as they’re not really getting that attention,” says White.

“Buyers are so focused on living in their home like it’s their lifestyle instead of a place they come home to at night,” she adds. “And with most people working from home now, when I see these unique features that are selling, buyers right now are stretched. Prices are high, interest rates are high and insurance is high, so they want to feel like they’re getting their value’s worth. They want to feel like it’s worth it to make that jump.”

Data-driven insights

While there’s no denying that today’s buyers are paying a premium for both comfort and customization, Zillow’s research shows that customized, turnkey homes can sell for upwards of 3% more than similar homes, with cottage-inspired lifestyle features such as outdoor fireplaces and kitchens helping homes sell for as much as 5.4% more.

“What I’m seeing right now is buyers trading off on the interior space if they have that escape-like feeling,” says White, who sees the rationale behind the 3% to 5% premium given that it’s not necessarily just the feature, but rather, the feeling of the home overall. “They’re not saying ‘I need four or five bedrooms.’ They’re saying ‘I need space for meditation/yoga and my home office separate.’ They want an escape from everyday living.”

To that end, according to White, it’s more about outdoor living than wanting a cottage or a farmhouse—with an emphasis on features such as outdoor saunas and cold plunges.

“Instead of sitting on your dock in another state, here, you’re sitting in your yard being able to use some of those wellness features,” says White, who encourages clients to incorporate such features for their own enjoyment—whether they’re planning to sell or not.

And while the sky’s the limit as far as personalization goes, White believes that neutralization should always be a top priority, citing a recent seller—a spiritual person who had a lot of religious figures and personalization within the home as well as a rooftop patio complete with chairs, market lights and a barbecue that was personalized to his enjoyment.

“Instead of saying ‘paint all your walls white, make it super basic and don’t be personal,’ today, it’s personality that still aligns with what the masses are doing,” she says. “It’s personalization, but you have to keep in mind that people run through similar patterns at the same time, similar trends, and so personalization is demanding a premium as long as it’s curated the way that people want to receive it.”

White points to a home that was recently on the market for $1.8 million complete with a customized backyard that made it look like a $5 million house as a perfect example.

“The property sold for over $1.9 million, and there were so many offers on the house, because they wanted that lifestyle,” she explains. “That’s a personalization that commands a major premium because who doesn’t want that outdoor cottage-esque style life?”

Drilling down further, Zillow’s research shows that buyers don’t want a project, with fixer-uppers selling for 14% less than expected.

For those on the fence about updating before listing? White emphatically says, “do it.”

“With buyers being so stretched right now, they’re not really wanting to do a lot of work, but they still want to buy a home that’s fully done—even though you get the most out of a home by doing some work yourself,” says White, who notes that rather than full renovations, it’s painting, flooring, staging and decluttering that make the most impact.

“I feel like buyers these days plan to stay in their homes longer,” she says. “The data isn’t out yet, but that’s just the vibe I’m getting. If they can get it all done and then relax and focus on their work, their lifestyle, their dogs, their kids—they’re happy.”

Decoding today’s buyer psychology

But what’s driving the shift toward buyers paying a premium for comfort and customization?

According to White, it’s capacity—both financially and mentally.

“They’re stretching financially to buy, and the idea of taking on anything else on top of that kind of feels like a non-negotiable,” she says.

“There’s a shift right now in how people value their time and their space, and home isn’t just where you come to sleep. It’s where you recharge, where you spend your time and where you’re excited to have friends over. It’s just a different type of energy with living these days, and so I feel like they’re willing to pay a premium for that ease,” adds White.

“It’s like COVID, but with friends. People aren’t going out as much. They really like being home.”

The art of the listing

It’s also important to note that Zillow’s research is based on the language in listing descriptions, not just the features themselves—underscoring the importance of being intentional about word choice when writing a listing.

“Today, many of the search engines are pulling from the language more so than the photos, so we’re doing the research to try to make that happen—and avoiding using those description words that don’t mean anything to buyers, such as ‘open space,’ ‘tons of light’ and ‘chef’s kitchen,’” explains White, whose company is running a lot through AI testing for SEO purposes.

According to White, today’s buyers want to know whether the kitchen is equipped with Wolf appliances, the property has an outdoor seating area that’s been updated and if the home features extra rooms.

“They want to read about those features in addition to using those keywords that people are searching,” says White, who points to Zillow Showcase as one tool that has helped her brokerage sell homes faster.

“I love Zillow Showcase,” she says. “It’s like walking out in your PJs versus walking out dressed up to go to prom or something. It just shows up differently with the slow-moving, cinematic video that captures their attention.”

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, White goes on to explain that Zillow Showcase listings offer more features than the standard Zillow listing—with photos, interactive floor plans and the ability to design furniture within the product.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to use Zillow Showcase because all of our listings look fantastic. The fact that we can show up and look better than the rest of the listings means a lot to our sellers. And it makes us look good, too,” says White, who points to experience as the key to identifying which features are worth highlighting in the listing description.

“You have to see how the buyers are feeling when they’re in there,” she says. “What do they talk about? What do they take photos of? If they call and FaceTime their mom, what are they saying about the property?”

For those who might not have years of experience under their belt, however, White notes that research is the next best thing.

“Read the articles about design trends so that you know what five things are out, what five things are new and what five things are timeless,” she says. “Besides knowing the market and knowing people, you have to learn and understand what design is working right now—and what buyers really want.”

Design trends, decoded

As design trends come and go, White believes that buyers will continue looking for something that feels both unique and special.

“People don’t want anything that looks like everybody else,” says White, who notes that there are two different styles competing for attention today.

“We have this very cool art deco kind of Miami glam feeling with the pink tiles, the green tiles, the gold antique fixtures and that mid-century vibe. But then you also have the modern Scandinavian organic vibe that is super simple—no color at all, Travertine tiles and very, very minimal. And that’s where the uniqueness comes into play.”

Features aside, White goes on to explain that while buyers today want it all, it’s the intention and thoughtfulness that go into the overall flow of the home that’s stopping buyers in their tracks.

“People may have a list of things they want, but when they feel it, they have to have it,” says White, whose favorite homes right now are the ones that were redone one to five years ago, where the owner did it themselves and incorporated many extras.

“Instead of just a flip, they put in custom closets, they put in dimmed lights, they put in a water filtration system and electronic blinds. They’ve done all these things that cost a lot of money but that you don’t really see.”

For those who want to start thinking more like a design-forward strategist, White’s advice is simple: Watch the trends.

“You have to watch the trends to see what people are liking,” says White, who encourages real estate professionals to follow the top designer stores and create a Pinterest board, because whatever you put in, it will give you more similar things.

“Watch the markets, see the trends, go to open houses, meet agents and talk to people. There’s so much that comes from experience, from being out there with people and seeing how they respond,” concludes White. “You may think people will react one way, and once it’s out there, you can never control what the reaction is. And sometimes it’s very surprising.”

For more information, visit https://www.zillow.com/.