PropSteam has announced the return of its podcast, PropStream Pros, with Season 3 premiering on June 11.

Designed to educate, inspire and empower real estate professionals, the podcast features conversations with successful agents, investors, coaches and industry leaders who share their experiences, lessons learned and practical insights for building thriving businesses.

Season 3 will kick off with Loida Velasquez, a nationally recognized real estate agent and coach known for helping professionals grow their businesses and pursue financial freedom through real estate.

Since its launch, PropStream Pros has become a platform for sharing real-world stories and proven tactics from professionals who have navigated the challenges and opportunities of the real estate industry. Across its first two seasons, guests have provided listeners with actionable advice, business-building strategies and personal journeys that demonstrate the many paths to success in real estate.

“Hosting PropStream Pros has been an absolute privilege,” said Burton Alicando, host and PropStream’s product specialist. “Getting the chance to sit down with so many experienced professionals and dive into their stories, both personally and professionally, has been incredibly rewarding. It’s allowed us to build genuine connections rooted in a shared love for real estate. I’m so excited to keep these conversations going, bring on more incredible guests, and use these meaningful insights to help our viewers confidently kickstart their own journeys to real estate success.”

The upcoming season will continue that mission, bringing listeners fresh perspectives from the industry experts while exploring the strategies, mindset and experiences that help drive long-term success.

PropStream says whether listeners are seasoned investors, new agents or professionals looking to grow their business, Season 3 aims to deliver practical takeaways and inspiration that can be applied immediately.

New episodes will be available beginning June 11 on major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and Amazon Music. Viewers can also subscribe to the PropStream Pros YouTube channel for additional content and exclusive updates.

For more information, visit www.propstream.com.