Above, Bridget Hensley



REMAX has announced the opening of a new office in West Columbia, Texas, led by broker/owner Bridget Hensley. The name, REMAX POINTE, was chosen to reflect the firm’s guidance, direction and purpose, according to a release.

The new office launches with nine agents, offering expertise across residential real estate, including first-time buyers, rural properties, investment opportunities, coastal homes and more, the company says. The brokerage will serve clients across Austin, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Harris, Matagorda, Montgomery, Waller, Wharton and surrounding counties in Texas.

Hensley says opening REMAX POINTE represents the next step in her professional growth and long-term vision for supporting agents and clients.

“REMAX POINTE is designed to give agents the support and structure needed to grow productive businesses while delivering a high level of service to clients,” she said. “The name reflects our commitment to providing guidance, direction and purpose, whether we’re helping clients through a major life transition or supporting agents as they build successful careers.”

Hensley began her real estate career in 2017 with a small real estate company and joined REMAX in February of 2018. She has since consistently built her business within the REMAX network, earning recognition as a top-producing agent, earning the REMAX Platinum Club and 100% Club Awards.

In 2024, she launched The Premier Group, a collaborative faith-based team focused on agent development and client service. Reflecting a shared commitment to excellence, collaboration and client satisfaction, the team has been recognized as a REMAX Titan Club Team.

For more information, visit www.remax.com.