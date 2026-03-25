New Zillow® research finds that homes with lifestyle-driven amenities and move-in-ready finishes are selling for as much as 5.4% more than expected, or about $19,500 extra on the typical home. The takeaway is that buyers today want comfort, customization and cost certainty, in homes that could fit right in on the set of their favorite on-screen drama.

According to the research, homes with a dock sell for 5.4% more than expected. An outdoor kitchen can boost sale prices by 4.4%, and an outdoor shower adds 4.3%. Even the word “cottage” carries weight in a listing, associated with a 3.2% sale premium. Waterfront homes sell for 3% more, and an outdoor fireplace adds another 2.8%.

“Cottagecore taps into a desire for homes that feel like an escape from everyday life,” said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert. “After years of busy schedules and screen time, buyers are drawn to spaces that encourage slowing down, where they can picture sunset dinners by the water or s’mores around the fire. Even if the home isn’t actually a vacation property, buyers are willing to pay more for features that make everyday life feel like a getaway.”

In the kitchen, research found that quartzite is the new star of the show. Homes that mention quartzite countertops sell for 5.3% more than expected, surpassing quartz (3%), soapstone (2.7%), marble (1.9%) and onyx (1.6%).

This material feels elevated yet durable, Zillow noted, which may explain its growing appeal. Buyers want kitchens that look beautiful in photos but can also handle real life.

Once considered risky, the research also found that personalization is now a selling point. Listings that highlight custom features sell for 3.2% more than expected, and bespoke finishes are linked to a 3% premium.

Highly personal, purpose-built spaces are resonating, too, as stated by Zillow. For example, a gourmet kitchen designed for the home chef adds a 3% premium, while a golf simulator gives a 2.7% boost. Buyers are embracing homes that reflect their hobbies and passions, especially when those features are already thoughtfully designed and ready to use.

Today’s buyers are also making one thing clear: They don’t want a project. Zillow found that turnkey homes sell for 2.9% more than expected, and remodeled homes command 2.2% more than similar homes that don’t tout their renovations. Meanwhile, fixer-uppers sell for 14% less.

“When affordability is tight, the last thing buyers want is another expensive project waiting for them,” said Zillow Senior Economist Kara Ng. “Homes that are already updated and thoughtfully designed can command higher prices because buyers can roll those costs into their mortgage, rather than paying for expensive improvements after closing.”

Takeaways for sellers

Zillow found that if your home already has one of these sought-after features, make sure it shines in the listing description. But there’s no need to rush into renovations just before putting a home on the market. Sellers can often boost their sale price in simpler ways:

List at the right moment. Timing can make a meaningful difference. Zillow’s latest Best Time to List analysis shows that homes listed in late May sell for about 1.7% more, roughly $6,000 extra on a typical home.

Get strategic. Zillow Preview is a way to publicly introduce a home to buyers before it officially goes active on the market. It allows sellers and agents to use real-time buyer responses, such as shares, saves and tour requests, to refine the selling strategy before a listing goes live.

Focus on digital first impressions. Today’s buyers often fall in love online. Zillow research indicates that listings with high-resolution photography, virtual tours and interactive floor plans, which are all included in Zillow Showcase℠ listings, tend to sell faster and for more money.

For more information, visit zillow.com.