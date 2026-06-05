For a recent lunch meeting, I walked into a restaurant I had not been to in years, and before I even sat down, the owner greeted me by name. He remembered where I liked to sit, asked about my family, and introduced me to a few new staff members who had joined since my last visit.

The restaurant had clearly grown since I had last been there. It was busier and more polished yet what stood out most was that it still felt personal. In many ways, it reflects the kind of growth many agents want to be part of today.

Growth is happening in many different ways and there is no single blueprint for success. But as the business continues to evolve, one thing remains clear: independent brokerages are finding value in an intentional approach that is grounded in the quality of support, accessibility of leadership, collaborative culture, and the ability to feel genuinely connected to the people they are building alongside every day.

That philosophy has guided how we approach expansion, recruitment, and agent development. We focus on building the right relationships, fostering collaboration, and creating an environment where agents feel genuinely supported as they grow their business.

Smart, competitive agents are increasingly thoughtful about the kind of environment they want to be part of. That environment means agents are part of a culture where relationships are prioritized and where leadership stays closely connected to the realities of the business. Most importantly, agents are empowered to build businesses that reflect their individual goals, markets, and personal brands.

That is especially important in luxury real estate, where business is deeply personal and reputation matters. Clients are not looking for the largest company in the room. They are looking for trusted advisors who are informed, connected, and fully invested in the experience they provide.

Strategic alliances, like the one recently announced by Brown Harris Stevens and FirstTeam, have created new ways for independent firms to expand opportunities, share insights, and strengthen referral networks while while reinforcing our strengths: independence, culture, and performance

Every agent has different strengths, goals, and ways of building their business. Some are looking to grow teams. Some are refining a luxury niche. Others are focused on long-term relationship building within their communities. The most effective brokerage environments recognize those differences and create space for agents to develop in a way that feels individualized rather than standardized.

One idea I encourage agents to keep in mind is this: You Are More. More than the logo on your business card. More than the size of the brokerage you work for. More than a production number.

Agents who understand their worth and align themselves with a culture, a leadership team, and a vision for how they want to build their business are better positioned to grow, serve their clients, and build lasting careers.

For more information, visit https://www.bhsusa.com/.