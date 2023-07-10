Having a backyard fit for entertaining is the dream of many homeowners. If you’re hoping to have the perfect backyard oasis to host your favorite friends and your family members, there are a few upgrades that you can make that will serve you well. These four backyard upgrades are perfect for anyone who wants to do more entertaining this season.

Outdoor Theater Space

Get unique with your backyard entertaining this season by hosting an outdoor movie. All you need is a comfortable space for everyone to set up lawn chairs or comfy blankets. Your movie screen can be as simple as a white blanket against the wall of your home or shed, or you can purchase a screen made for outdoor viewing. Be sure you purchase a bright projector to do the job. You will likely have to wait until it is quite dark for everyone to see your movie effectively, but there are few better ways to enjoy cool summer nights than watching your favorite movie with the ones you love.

Backyard Kitchen

If you love hosting backyard BBQs, there’s no doubt you will love updating your backyard with an outdoor kitchen. Install a backyard kitchen complete with a grill, mini-fridge, countertop space, a sink, and storage for cooking utensils. This setup lets you entertain guests while preparing meals, keeps your indoor kitchen clean, and ensures everything you need for a proper BBQ meal is right at hand. It also allows guests to get snacks or drinks without coming in and out of the house often.

Outdoor Art or Sculptures

Creating a good outdoor space for entertaining isn’t just about getting the right activities; it’s all about the right ambiance. When combined with beautiful foliage and a well-executed seating area, outdoor art or sculptures can add the visual interest your outdoor space needs. Consider installing large-scale sculptures, decorative metalwork, or weatherized artwork that complements the natural surroundings and creates a visually appealing outdoor gallery.

Plant Fort

A plant fort or a flower fort is the perfect whimsical space for kids to play and host their friends. Simply create the bones of a structure out of wood or PVC pipes and plant climbing plants at the base. Your plants will grow and cover the structure creating a wall and ceiling of foliage. Be sure you consult a local gardening expert if you aren’t certain what the best plants will be for this project in your climate.