Getting your kids interested in reading can serve them lifelong in school and beyond. If you want to promote your child’s love of reading–or you want to foster a growing interest–creating a relaxing and inviting space for your child to cozy up with their favorite book is an excellent place to start. These five tips are the keys to designing the perfect kid-friendly reading nook.

Map Your Space

A great reading nook needs an excellent location to truly make it the perfect place to rest and read. Choose a location that is quiet and low-traffic. A corner in your child’s room, an extra closet, or a common area in your home can all be the building blocks of the perfect reading nook.

Assess Your Seating

Get creative and comfy with your child’s seating option. Consider a cushioned window seat, a small armchair, a bean bag chair, or a floor cushion. Choose something that is comfortable and appropriately sized for your child. For younger children, consider an oversized stuffed animal in lieu of a standard bean bag for optimal comfort and fun.

Ensure It’s Well-Lit

Whether you’ve chosen a space filled with natural light, or you’ve chosen a daker cozy corner, lighting is crucial for reading and effectively using the space. Add a few soft lighting options–stay away from harsh fluorescent overhead lights and instead opt for small desk lamps, wall sconces, or string lights to create a warm and magical ambiance.

Add a Personal Touch

Add a few elements allowing your child to create their personal touch. A small bulletin board will allow them to hang up any artwork or notes they want to use to decorate the space. A small chalkboard can be the perfect spot to doodle or write a “to be read” list. Personalization is vital to ensuring your child feels at home in their space.

Book Display

Naturally, books are an essential part of reading! Add a small shelf where current reads can be stored, and consider adding a charger for an e-reader if your child also tends to get their books in a digital format. Remember, a reading nook does not need to store an entire book collection. Keep it cozy by storing books in a larger bookcase in another area and store just a few current reads, notebooks, or journals.