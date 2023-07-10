As temperatures rise, you might find yourself relying more and more on the air conditioner to keep your house comfortable. The cost can quickly add up.

Installing additional insulation can help keep your utility costs down. The upfront investment can more than pay for itself.

How Insulation Can Keep Your House Cooler in the Summer

When hot air from outdoors gets inside a house and causes the temperature to rise, the air conditioner must work hard to lower the temperature. The strain on the AC leads to high utility bills.

Insulation reduces heat transfer. During the summer, insulation can block out heat from outdoors and keep cool air in the living area from escaping through the attic’s floor or the roof.

If your house is well insulated, you’ll be able to run your air conditioner less, and it won’t have to work so hard to do its job. You’ll see a reduction in your utility bills right away and continue to save money in the future.

Other Benefits of Insulation

Insulation can help keep your house warm in the winter by trapping heat inside. That means you’ll be able to use your furnace less and save money on heating fuel. Depending on where you live, adding insulation might make you eligible for rebates or discounts that can save you even more money.

Insulation can help keep moisture and condensation from building up in your house and causing mold. Adding insulation can also block out noise from outside. If you live on a busy street or near a highway, that can have a significant impact on your quality of life.

For many homebuyers, energy efficiency is a top priority. Additional insulation can raise your house’s value and help you sell it for top dollar in the future.

Types of Insulation

Insulation comes in several forms that are installed in different ways and used in different parts of a house. Insulation also varies in terms of R-value. Insulation with a higher R-value allows less heat transfer and therefore has more of an impact on utility bills. Choosing the right R-value for your house will depend on the climate in your region and the kind of HVAC system you have.

If you don’t know what type of insulation to use in your home, you can contact a local contractor or visit a home improvement store. You might be able to install insulation yourself, but in some cases, it will be better to hire a contractor.

Invest in Insulation and Reap the Benefits for Years to Come

Installing more insulation might not be the most exciting home improvement, but it can be one of the most valuable. Additional insulation can help you maintain a consistent and comfortable indoor temperature and save you money, both now and in the future.