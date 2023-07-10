Old, outdated, or damaged features can make it hard to sell your home. Sprucing up the property doesn’t have to cost a fortune. If you’re on a tight budget, these simple and affordable changes can help entice buyers.

A Fresh Coat of Paint

Covering the walls with a fresh coat of paint is one of the easiest ways to freshen up your home and make it more attractive to potential buyers. This is particularly important if the walls have stains or if you’ve painted them with bold colors.

Choose neutral shades that will appeal to as many people as possible. Creating a neutral canvas will make it easier for potential buyers to see your house as their future home.

Replace Outdated Light Fixtures

Interior design trends come and go. Your kitchen and bathrooms might have light fixtures that you installed a decade ago or the fixtures that were there when you bought the house.

You might be used to those fixtures and think there’s no reason to replace them, but potential buyers will see things differently. Outdated features can make buyers form a negative impression of a house, even if it’s in good condition. New light fixtures don’t have to be expensive, and they can dramatically improve the way that buyers perceive your home.

Install New Cabinet Hardware and Faucets

You might not realize how much the hardware in the kitchen and bathrooms can influence the way that buyers think about a house. If the faucets, knobs and handles in your home are outdated, worn, or damaged, replacing them with shiny new versions can transform your kitchen and bathrooms and make buyers more likely to place an offer.

Clean the Floors

Stained or smelly carpet and scratched or worn-out hardwood floors will immediately catch the attention of potential buyers. If the flooring in your house is in poor condition, you don’t necessarily have to replace it.

You can hire a professional to clean your carpets or rent a carpet cleaner and do it yourself. You might be able to dramatically improve the look of your hardwood floors with wood floor cleaner and some elbow grease.

Plant Flowers or Shrubs

No matter how much you update and clean up the inside of your home, potential buyers won’t bother to come in and look around if they don’t like the way the house looks on the outside. The yard should be clean and well maintained. Vibrant colors can make the property more appealing to buyers.

If you don’t currently have attractive landscaping, planting some flowers or shrubs can make a world of difference. Visit a local garden center to find species that are affordable and that will be easy for the future owners to maintain.

Ask Your Agent for Advice

Real estate agents know which features are most popular with buyers in your area and what types of upgrades tend to have the greatest impact. Your agent can help you figure out the best way to improve your home’s appearance on a limited budget.