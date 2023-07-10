When you’re selling your house, you want to present it in its best light. You probably know that you should stage your home’s interior to make it appeal to a wide range of potential buyers, but you might not realize how staging your outdoor living area can help you sell the property.

Show Buyers an Attractive and Functional Outdoor Space

Decks and patios have long been popular, but the pandemic made people appreciate them even more. Homebuyers favor versatile spaces that can be used in numerous ways.

A deck or patio can be much more than a place to share a meal with family and friends. It can also be a home office, a children’s playroom, or simply a place to enjoy some quiet time.

Staging your outdoor living area can be particularly important if your house is on the small side. An attractive and useful deck or patio can make your home appealing to potential buyers, even if it has less indoor square footage than other properties that are currently for sale nearby.

Get Rid of Anything That Would Create a Negative Impression

If anything on your deck or patio might detract from the vibe that you want to create, either remove it or keep it out of view. Put trash cans in your garage or shed and get rid of any damaged furniture and accessories.

Make sure that your table and chairs match. Select light fixtures, plants and other features that create a cohesive design that suits your home’s architectural style.

Impress Potential Buyers

Choose furniture and other features that will make buyers picture their family relaxing on the deck or patio. Comfortable furniture and colorful plants can make your outdoor space look like an oasis. A bird bath, a small fountain, or another type of water feature can add visual interest and make the area more peaceful.

Stage your deck or patio so it can be used at different times of day and in a wide range of weather conditions. If it doesn’t currently have good lighting, invest in some fixtures so the next owners will be able to use the space for evening meals and parties.

If the deck or patio is uncovered, consider installing an awning so the house’s future occupants will be able to use the area on sunny or rainy days. If the space isn’t currently heated, consider installing a fire pit or an outdoor fireplace so people will be able to take advantage of the deck or patio in chilly weather.

Ask Your Agent for Advice

You might be unsure about how to choose the right furniture and accessories for your deck or patio. Your real estate agent understands which features are most important to buyers and can point you in the right direction.