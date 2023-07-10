The stairs in your house can be a safety hazard, especially if you have a young child, an elderly relative, or a family member with limited mobility. Basement stairs can be particularly dangerous and frightening. Here are some ways to make your basement stairs safer and give everyone in your family peace of mind.

Make Sure the Stairs Are Well Lit

There should be one or more light fixtures that fully illuminate the staircase. If your stairs don’t currently fit this safety requirement, you might have to hire an electrician to upgrade your existing light fixture or install an additional light source. If you don’t have motion-activated fixtures, light switches should be located at both the top and bottom of the staircase.

Use Contrasting Colors to Make Stairs Easier to See

Many slip-and-fall accidents occur because a person who is walking up or down a staircase can’t see the precise location of a step. This is particularly common with older adults.

If your basement stairs and risers are all the same color, that can contribute to an accident. Painting the steps a different color than the risers can provide a visual contrast and make the stairs easier to navigate.

Install Non-Slip Treads

Smooth steps are easy to slip on. You can purchase inexpensive treads and install them on the stairs yourself. The traction that they provide can dramatically reduce the risk of a slip-and-fall accident.

If your basement stairs currently have treads or runners that are loose or in bad condition, they’re creating a safety hazard instead of preventing an accident. Remove them and install new treads.

Make Sure the Railings Are Secure

Any staircase in your home should have at least one railing for people to hold onto as they walk up and down or to grab if they lose their balance. Having a railing on either side can be beneficial, especially for families with senior citizens and others who find it difficult to walk up and down stairs.

Check your existing railing and make sure that it’s in good condition and securely attached to the wall. If you want to install a second railing, check your local building codes and be sure that the new railing meets those requirements.

Keep the Stairs Clear

Often, people put laundry baskets and other things on the basement stairs with the intention of taking them down later. Anything that’s sitting on the stairs can be a tripping hazard.

Institute and strictly enforce a rule against leaving anything on the stairs. If necessary, designate an area near the stairs, but not on the stairs themselves, where people can put things that need to be taken down to the basement later.