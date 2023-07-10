Buying a property can be a big step, and moving from renting to owning can be a relief for many people making the leap. If you live in an area where condominiums and traditional single-family homes are both available for purchase, you may be weighing the pros and cons of each option. While there are benefits to both, what you choose will largely depend on these important factors.

Overall Budget

Your budget is finite, and keeping a clear eye on what you can comfortably afford is vital when searching for the perfect place to call home. In general, single-family homes will be more expensive and require more funds for maintenance than a condo. If your budget is tight, a condo may be a more appealing option, but be aware there may be fees associated with the condo outside of the purchase price.

Homeowners Association (HOA) Fees

While many single-family homes in certain neighborhoods can be governed by a homeowners association, there are a lot of options available for purchase that won’t require an HOA membership. Condos, however, are traditionally managed by an HOA. HOAs have specific rules governing how the area looks, is maintained, and can even regulate guests or the ability to rent your space. They also require fees. Be sure you understand what a condo may require through their HOA before signing on the dotted line.

Resale Value

There’s never a clear-cut rule to determine the resale value of a property down the road. Fluctuating market conditions, including the overall economy and supply, will all play an important role. Generally, both condos and traditional homes will appreciate over time. However, a single-family home will appreciate faster.

Maintenance Responsibilities

If you were previously renting, you might not be used to caring for your own maintenance. If you aren’t particularly handy and want to outsource maintenance responsibilities to a pro, a traditional single-family home may not be for you. Condos may require HOA fees, but those fees go toward the exterior maintenance of the buildings and ensure a cared-for curb appeal.

Room to Grow

Because condos are part of a multifamily building and are governed by an HOA, you’re not likely to have the opportunity to remodel. If you would like a home with room to grow as your family grows, purchasing a single-family home with the space to add more rooms as you see fit may be a better choice.

Amenity Needs

If you were used to a multifamily rental property, you likely had access to amenities that a home won’t boast. If additional features like a pool, community park, or tennis court are important to you, a condo may be the better purchase.