If you’re interested in building your own home, rather than buying an existing property, you don’t necessarily have to hire an architect and spend a fortune. Buying a modular house might be a better option.

Modular homes are produced in factories. Companies manufacture entire homes that are delivered in sections and then assembled.

What Are the Advantages of Modular Homes?

Instead of working with an architect to design a house from scratch, buying materials and having contractors cut them, you can purchase a modular house that has all the pieces already measured and cut. Contractors will be able to build your new home in much less time than it would take to construct a traditional house. That can save you a lot of money on labor.

Modular homes that are sold today typically have energy-efficient windows and siding. Also, since they’re mass-produced, modular homes are less likely to have gaps that allow air leakage. That can save you money on your monthly utility bills. If you buy a house that was built decades ago and it isn’t airtight or doesn’t have energy-efficient features, you’ll have to spend money to upgrade or deal with high utility bills.

What Are the Disadvantages of Modular Homes?

If you buy a modular house, you’ll save money on construction, but you’ll still have to purchase a plot of land. Depending on the location and the size of the parcel you buy, that might add a lot to the total cost of the project.

Zoning restrictions might keep you from moving to the area where you would like to live. Some communities don’t allow the construction of modular homes.

Getting a loan might be a challenge. Sometimes lenders have extra requirements for customers who want to build modular homes. If you can’t get a mortgage from a traditional lender, you might be able to obtain financing from the modular home manufacturer.

If you build a modular home, you’ll have a limited number of options when it comes to floorplans, materials and other features. If you have a clear vision of your dream house, a modular home probably isn’t the best choice for you. If, on the other hand, you’re more flexible or you feel overwhelmed by all the possibilities, having a handful of options can make things less stressful.

In the past, modular homes earned a negative reputation because of low quality, but they’ve come a long way. Modular houses that are produced today are made with higher-quality materials and look more like traditional houses. Despite those changes, some people still have a negative perception of them.

Is a Modular Home Right for You?

Building your own house can be overwhelming. Buying a modular home can help you keep costs down, although you might run into some hurdles. Your house won’t be unique, but that may or may not be a concern for you. Weigh the pros and cons and figure out if a modular home is the best choice for you.