A house that’s being renovated is filled with potential dangers, including tools, building materials, sharp objects, trash, and debris. Even if workers do their best to keep things clean and organized and follow appropriate safety procedures, an accident can still happen. With so many hazardous objects around, what would ordinarily be a minor accident can lead to serious injuries.

If you’re planning to have your house remodeled, you should review your homeowners insurance coverage. You might have to temporarily raise your liability limit, or even purchase a different type of coverage.

Why Your Insurance Needs Might Change

The contractor working on your home, as well as any subcontractors, should have insurance. If a worker gets hurt, the company’s liability coverage can pay for medical bills and related expenses.

Under some circumstances, you might be held liable for a worker’s injuries. You have a duty to provide a reasonably safe environment for contractors who are working at your house. If you don’t notify a contractor about a hazard and a worker gets hurt, you might be held liable. Other factors, such as how much control you exercise over the project and the laws in your state, can affect your liability.

You might have to modify your insurance coverage if you’re making DIY renovations. If relatives or friends help with the project or visit your house while it’s being remodeled and someone gets hurt, your homeowners insurance can cover the injured individual’s medical expenses, as well as any legal fees that you incur if you get sued.

How to Get the Right Coverage While Your House Is Being Renovated

Since there is a higher risk of a serious accident in a house that’s being remodeled, it can be wise to raise your homeowners insurance policy’s liability coverage or purchase umbrella insurance while your house is under construction. That will protect your savings and other assets in the event of an accident and give you peace of mind.

You might have to obtain a different type of coverage while your house is being renovated. Dwelling under construction coverage can pay the bills if someone visits your house while it’s being renovated and gets injured.

If you’re going to have major work done on your house and you’re planning to temporarily live somewhere else, you might need to purchase vacant home insurance. It can cover damage to the property, and some policies also provide liability coverage.

Contact Your Insurance Company or Agent

Many homeowners insurance companies require customers to notify them before beginning renovations. If you don’t inform your insurer about your plans, something goes wrong, and you file a claim, you might be required to pay a higher deductible.

When you tell the insurer about your upcoming renovations, that will be an excellent opportunity to find out if you should modify your coverage. A professional can review your current policy, discuss your plans, and help you find the coverage that fits your needs.