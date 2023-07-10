Your homeowners insurance policy can compensate you if your pool gets damaged or if someone gets injured while using it. What is and isn’t covered, and how much is covered, will depend on the type of pool you have, the circumstances leading to the loss, and the specifics of your policy.

How Your Type of Pool Can Influence Your Insurance Coverage

Your coverage will depend in part on whether you have an in-ground or above-ground pool. It’s important to know how your insurance company categorizes your pool because each section of your policy has a different coverage limit.

An in-ground pool is a permanent feature that will fall under your policy’s dwelling or other structures coverage. An above-ground pool can be moved. Damage to an above-ground pool might fall under the other structures or personal property portion of your policy.

When Your Homeowners Insurance Policy Will and Won’t Cover Damage to Your Pool

Your policy will pay for repairs if your pool gets damaged by a covered peril, such as a storm. Your policy might only cover damage caused by a specific list of perils, or it might cover damage caused by anything that isn’t excluded.

Some things that your policy won’t cover are neglected maintenance and regular wear and tear. Your pool, filter and other parts must be cleaned and cared for. Pools and related features will wear out over time and eventually have to be replaced. If you don’t take care of something and it gets damaged or stops working, or if your pool or a feature simply gets old and needs to be replaced, that will be your financial responsibility.

How Your Homeowners Insurance Can Help If Someone Gets Injured

Your insurance policy includes liability coverage that will protect you if someone other than a resident of your home gets injured in the pool. Your insurance can cover that person’s medical bills and your legal fees.

A pool is an “attractive nuisance” that is appealing to children, as well as dangerous. As a homeowner with a pool, you have a responsibility to keep kids out of harm’s way.

Your homeowners insurance company will likely require you to install a fence or take other measures to prevent an accident. If you don’t put up a barrier and a child gets injured in the pool, you can be held liable, even if the child was trespassing on your property.

Review Your Homeowners Insurance Policy

Many homeowners don’t take the time to review the specific terms of their insurance policy and aren’t sure what is and isn’t covered. Go over your policy or contact your insurance company or agent if you have any questions about how your coverage applies to your pool.

If you think you need additional liability coverage, you can raise your coverage limit or get an umbrella policy. Before you make a change, compare quotes from several insurers to find the most affordable rates.