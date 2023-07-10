If your house has a fireplace, you should have a professional inspect the chimney every year, no matter what kind of logs you burn. With routine inspections, you’ll be able to catch issues before they turn into major problems.

Prevent a Chimney Fire

Burning a fire produces creosote, a dark-colored residue that’s highly flammable. If creosote builds up inside a chimney, it can catch fire, damage the chimney, ignite wood structures and spread to other parts of the house.

Using your fireplace can gradually damage the lining of your chimney. You might not realize that the lining is damaged or that there is a dangerous buildup of creosote. A professional can spot those problems and address them to keep your family safe.

Remove Nests

If your chimney doesn’t have a cap, birds, rodents and other small animals might build nests inside it. A nest is made of flammable materials and therefore poses a fire hazard. Animals can also leave waste, or even die inside the chimney. Waste and decay can produce foul odors that can spread throughout your house.

Keep Harmful Gasses out of Your Home

A nest can keep toxic gasses from escaping through the chimney. Burning a fire produces carbon monoxide. If the chimney is blocked and carbon monoxide can’t escape, it can enter your house and put your family’s lives in danger. You might not realize that you and your loved ones are at risk since carbon monoxide is invisible and odorless.

A blockage can also allow smoke and ash to enter your home instead of exiting through the chimney. Inhaling smoke can make it hard to breathe, and smoke and ash can damage your house and furnishings.

Find Problems and Keep Them From Getting Worse

When creosote builds up and isn’t removed, it can trap moisture, which can damage the chimney flue. Removing creosote from your chimney can make it last longer.

Cracks and gaps can make your chimney’s structure unstable. A damaged chimney can also make your roof susceptible to damage. If you have your chimney inspected regularly, you can find out if there is an issue and address it before it gets worse.

Heat Your House Efficiently

Things that are cared for tend to work better and last longer. That’s true for appliances, cars and chimneys. If your chimney is clean and well maintained, fires will get enough oxygen to burn efficiently and keep your house at a comfortable temperature.

Schedule a Chimney Inspection Long Before Cold Weather Returns

Spring is a good time to have your chimney inspected and cleaned. Scheduling those services for the warmer months will give you plenty of time to get your chimney in shape for winter and help you avoid a serious problem when the weather is colder.