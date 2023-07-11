Huntington & ellis, a real estate firm in Las Vegas, has announced it has joined the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World network. The firm consists of 550 independently owned and operated real estate companies that collaborate and specialize in relocation services for their respective markets.

Huntington & ellis operates with 16 teams and over 120 agents, the company noted.

The brokerage earned the invitation to LeadingRE based on its reputable service and sales achievements, LeadingRE said.

“Our agent’s diligence, fortitude and passion to help clients and advance the industry have earned this distinction,” said Craig Tann, founding owner and broker of huntington & ellis. “LeadingRE exemplifies our commitment to growth and solidifies our position as a leading force in the Southern Nevada market.”

As a LeadingRE member, huntington & ellis is affiliated with the network’s 4,700 offices and 136,000 sales associates in over 70 countries, which represent 1.2 million global transactions annually. The agency can also leverage LeadingRE’s resources, from an international referral network, award-winning learning programs and events, marketing tools and more.

“We are delighted to have huntington & ellis as part of our distinguished network of premier brokerages. The company has an impeccable reputation in Southern Nevada, and we are committed to helping the firm achieve even greater success,” said Paul Boomsma, president and CEO of LeadingRE. “As a member of LeadingRE, huntington & ellis combines authentic, local expertise with unparalleled resources and global connections to the highest quality real estate firms worldwide.”

