NAR PULSE—RPR®’s Market Trends ScriptWriter uses AI ChatGPT tech to quickly generate market-specific messages. You and your agents can use the copy creator as a starting point, then add your own voice(s).

REALTOR® Store Summer Sale Is Here – 20% Off Select Products!

Send your agents to the REALTOR® Store to stock up on business-boosting resources that will help them close deals. From now until July 24, select products are 20% off. Happy shopping!

Exclusively For You, Enriching Your Business

NAR’s Broker Engagement Program resources give you exclusive access to benefits, networking opportunities and timely content to continually grow your business. You can also access and share educational tools and critical information with your agents to spur success. Get started now at broker.realtor.