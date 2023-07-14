Levin Rinke Realty, the leading luxury real estate firm in the greater Pensacola and lower Baldwin County areas of Florida, has announced it has named Gordon Miles as its new executive president.

“Levin Rinke Realty is setting the bar high as the leading independent luxury real estate company in the greater Pensacola region. It’s a privilege to be part of this team,” Miles said. “I am eager to contribute to the firm’s remarkable growth and continued success.”

Prior to joining Levin Rinke Realty, Miles worked in real estate markets including Palm Springs, California, the Lake Tahoe area, Las Vegas, the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas and Sedona, Arizona.

For more than 15 years, Miles served as president and COO of Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world before its acquisition in 2021. Miles managed the company across three states, and he helped grow the firm to become the 25th largest brokerage in the nation with 37 offices and more than 3,500 sales executives and staff members. During his time at Americana Holdings, Miles oversaw the firm’s largest acquisition of 20 Tarbell, Realtors offices and its all-time high of $9.3 billion in sales in 2021.

Prior to Americana Holdings and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Miles served as broker and owner of Coldwell Banker Village/Incline Village Realty, the leading brokerage in the Reno and Lake Tahoe region, for nearly a decade. He holds numerous designations, including the Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager (CRB), Graduate REALTOR® Institute (GRI) and Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) designations.

“Gordon’s exceptional track record speaks volumes about his expertise and dedication to the real estate industry,” said Robert Rinke, owner of Levin Rinke Realty. “He brings a wealth of experience to our organization and deeply understands our vision to empower our clients, agents and community, and support our tremendous growth.”

For more information, visit www.levinrinkerealty.com.