Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California, Arizona and Nevada Properties has announced a new partnership with Dergalis Associates to offer an agent benefit program. Agents in all three states the brokerage operates will enjoy the benefits, chief among them healthcare coverage, the company said.

“Dergalis Associates proudly stands as the preferred partner for BHHS nationwide, by simplifying the insurance process through an all-access benefit program,” said Nicole Deal, director of business development at Dergalis Associates. “With less than 20% of brokerages offering insurance to their employees, we have been a trusted ally in safeguarding professionals for over 30 years.”

According to a release, the program provides a full plate of healthcare coverage, including dental insurance and vision insurance. The program also includes life insurance, short and long-term disability insurance, retirement options such as Roth IRA and UNI 401 K plans, college funding assistance, long-term care support, money management resources and individual disability coverage.

“Given that real estate agents are categorized as independent contractors, access to standard employee benefits is not guaranteed. Our brokerage is taking a different approach to ensure our agents are not going without these necessities,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties. “We believe in treating our agents as valued members of our team, and that’s why we’ve introduced the new agent benefit program. It’s our way of showing our agents that we’re here for them every step of the way.”

Enrollment is currently open to all full-time real estate sales executives within the brokerage, ensuring that every agent has an equal opportunity to benefit from the program.

“We want to lighten our agent’s burdens where we can,” said Reierson. “It’s important to treat our agents like family and enable them to take care of their own families as well. Whether it’s through college funding assistance or long-term care support, we are committed to showing our agents that their success is our top priority.”

