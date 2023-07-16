Navigating the housing market can be complex regardless of the market cycle, which means agents not only need to understand what is happening around them, but also be able to communicate that to consumers who are looking for guidance.

As such, transparency with clients should remain top of mind for agents looking to nurture their relationships and build new ones along the way. While it may seem simple, it never hurts to implement different strategies to ensure that you are keeping your consumers in the know about the market and the value you bring to the table.

Towards that end, here are a few methods you can put to work today to help boost transparency with your clients and reinforce your value proposition.

Lean on Social Media

Keeping consumers in the know with relevant information about market conditions is paramount to improving transparency, which presents opportunities for agents who are willing to leverage social media towards that end.

As you develop your content plans for your digital marketing, try prioritizing content that opens the door for consumers to participate in real-time. This could be conducting live video tours of properties or hosting Q&A sessions that promote engagement among consumers.

Go Behind the Scenes

Sometimes, the best way to help consumers understand your value as their agent is to show them what they don’t often see. Considering how important video has become in agent marketing and content strategies, it couldn’t hurt to start including video footage showcasing much of the work they may not know you do for them.

Take consumers on a journey of some of the behind-the-scenes stuff that doesn’t get discussed much. Show them the late nights and early mornings you pull pre-screening properties and tracking down market data. Give examples of you negotiating with other agents on your clients behalf (you can record mock-videos). All of this can provide a window into the world of an agent and help improve consumer understanding of your value proposition.

Education Is Vital

A great teacher will always have inquiring minds, and being a source of knowledge at a time when the market is still rebalancing can help instill trust in consumers. This benefits any agent looking to be the go-to option in their market for buyers and sellers.

From sharing tips on finding listings to helping people understand how pricing their home works, there is plenty of information agents can share.

Embrace Tech to Inform

Technology has become a fixture in real estate in recent years as software, tools and apps have provided new methods of conducting business and improving efficiency. At the same time, technology can improve transparency and create a higher degree of certainty in the buying and selling experience.

Amid the growing pool of shiny objects capturing the attention of agents and brokers, search and implement tools that can improve how consumers are informed of their status throughout the transaction process.