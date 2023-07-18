Above: Rob Thomson

In an era where many brokerages are cutting costs and shrinking in the face of a downturn in the market, luxury broker Rob Thomson of Jupiter, Florida, is doing the exact opposite. He has just committed a $1.5 million contract to long-term technology and marketing partner Real Estate Webmasters (REW) in order to capitalize on new trends in AI, a new global MLS and upgrade to REW’s Renaissance platform.

“Since 2005, we’ve partnered with Real Estate Webmasters to bring our luxury sellers the best technology and marketing in the world,” says Thomson, a Waterfront Properties broker. “When we heard REW CEO Morgan Carey talk about what they were doing with their new AI Robot REWPert and their global MLS, we knew we just had to be at the front of the line. AI is huge! And having these new capabilities to help drive ultra-high-net-worth buyers to our luxury listings is something we just knew we had to do.”

As part of this new investment, Carey will be working personally with Thomson as well as David Abernathy—long-time business manager and one of the real estate industry’s best marketing minds—to build a next-generation bespoke luxury follow-up system on top of REW’s award-winning Renaissance + REW CRM platform.

“Combining our unique follow-up systems with the exposure of a global MLS will be a significant win for our sellers,” says Abernathy. “They will get more traffic, inquiries and a higher selling price. Our agents will now have even more tools in their hands to leverage in their listing presentations, which will help them continue to win more listing contracts. And that is the name of the game.”

When asked about the relationship between Real Estate Webmasters and Waterfront Properties, Carey had this to say:

“David is one of my oldest friends in real estate technology. We go back nearly 20 years. Since joining Waterfront Properties and introducing us to Rob, we have worked on some amazing projects that have generated billions of dollars in transactions. In fact, Waterfront Properties has the record for the most projects of any brokerage (at 545 projects), and the most hours logged by any brokerage under 1,000 agents with our agency (at 12,627 hours). Many of the processes and systems we use today, including our ‘retainer program,’ were actually developed in partnership with Waterfront. Their commitment to being an industry leader extends far beyond Jupiter, Florida, and is unmatched in the entire world.”

As for the project, Thomson, Abernathy and Carey have shared that it is a multi-year upgrade project that will be launched in phases, starting with an upgrade of https://www.waterfront-properties.com to REW’s Renaissance platform followed by integration of new custom CRM features for Waterfront agents and deeper integration of the global MLS and AI.

They have also launched an increased search engine optimization and pay-per-click (PPC) marketing campaign aimed at driving additional traffic to their luxury listings and developments, and providing more leads to their agents.

“We’re only a month into our new PPC campaign, and our company-generated leads have already more than doubled,” says Thomson. “We’re not messing around here. Our agents and our listing customers deserve the best. And that’s exactly what we’re giving them.”

For more information on Real Estate Webmasters, visit https://www.realestastewebmasters.com. To contact Rob Thomson, visit https://www.waterfront-properties.com or https://robthomson.com.