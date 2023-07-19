Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has welcomed Courted to its Solutions Group program, which services its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms. Courted arms brokerage leaders with cutting-edge data science and artificial intelligence to better target agents and recruit based on their potential for future production. Courted helps brokerages improve retention outcomes by providing office-level analytics and attrition indicators, the company says.

“Courted is revolutionizing the way brokerages find and keep exceptional high-performing talent with their AI-powered agent recruiting and retention platform. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, they are making it easier to discover, attract and retain the best agents in the market,” said Jeff Kennedy, LeadingRE vice president of Sales/Partnerships.

“I am thrilled to be formally aligned with LeadingRE. The companies within the network represent some of the most forward-thinking leaders in this industry, and I believe that makes for an ideal partnership with Courted as we look to elevate the way brokerages grow their businesses,” remarked Courted CEO Sean Soderstrom.

