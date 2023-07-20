OneKey MLS, which maintains coverage in southern New York state markets, has released its monthly market report for June 2023.

Key details:

Regional closed median sale price of $612,000, a 3.40% increase from the $592,000 reported in May 2023.

Year-over-year, the closed median sale price held steady, decreasing less than 1% from the $615,000 reported in June 2022.

Between May 2023 and June 2023, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo and co-op sales, increased to 4,747 from 4,063 – a month-over-month increase of 16.80%.

Across the region, pending sales transactions decreased slightly by 1.30% in a month-over-month comparison, reportedly 5,355 in June 2023 as compared to the 5,424 in May 2023.

Median sales price, county-by-county breakdown:

The Bronx

May 2023: $640,000 June 2023: $730,000 Change: +14.10%



Nassau

May 2023: $665,000 June 2023: $695,000 Change: +4.50%



Orange

May 2023: $390,000 June 2023: $427,000 Change: +9.50%



Putnam

May 2023: $473,000 June 2023: $455,000 Change: -3.90%



Queens

May 2023: $645,645 June 2023: $636,000 Change: -1.50%



Rockland

May 2023: $600,000 June 2023: $602,500 Change: +0.40%



Suffolk

May 2023: $550,000 June 2023: $570,000 Change: +3.60%



Sullivan

May 2023: $268,110 June 2023: $285,000 Change: +6.30%



Westchester

May 2023: $640,000 June 2023: $730,000 Change: +14.10%



The takeaway:

“This may be an early sign that we will begin to see mortgage rates decrease in the next several months. Lower interest rates could be a catalyst that boosts market activity, prompting more sellers to list their homes, especially as price increases have softened,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey.

For the full report, visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics.